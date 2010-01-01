The idea behind Solid Oak Sausage Co. started 16 years ago in our own backyard, searching for the best way to make homemade smoked sausage. Over the years we've perfected our recipes and now we are ready to share our products with you! We use only the highest quality ground beef, chicken, and turkey. Our sausage is smoked in small batches, in house daily, using only the freshest ingredients. Every product is made from scratch, with love, from start to finish. Come in today and taste the difference!